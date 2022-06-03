Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 22,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,586. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

