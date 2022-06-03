Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,278. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

