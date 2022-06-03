Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.