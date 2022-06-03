Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $31.00.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
