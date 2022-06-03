Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NRK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 113,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,086. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

