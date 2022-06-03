Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 67,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,696. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

