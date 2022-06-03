Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.