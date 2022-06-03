Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

