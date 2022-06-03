Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

