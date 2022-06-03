Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.