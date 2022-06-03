Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 69,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,243. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

