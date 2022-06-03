Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of JPC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
