Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of JPC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 99,761 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $379,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.