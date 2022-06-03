Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

