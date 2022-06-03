Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.