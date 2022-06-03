Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:JRI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
