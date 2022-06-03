Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

