Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE JRS opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
