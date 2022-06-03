Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JRS opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

