Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 65,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,501. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.