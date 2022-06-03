Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NXP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 156,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

