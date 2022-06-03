Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:NSL remained flat at $$5.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
