Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NSL remained flat at $$5.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 209,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.