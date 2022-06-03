Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $43,458.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

