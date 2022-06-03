Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

