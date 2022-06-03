Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE SPXX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
