Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SPXX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

