Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NBB stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.