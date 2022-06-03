Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBB stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

