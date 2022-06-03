Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,349. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

