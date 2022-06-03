NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NXPI stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.22. 10,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

