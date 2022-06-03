NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
NXPI stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.22. 10,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.