O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

