Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Director Samantha Holroyd Sells 1,500 Shares

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $6.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.06. The company had a trading volume of 347,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.64%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

