OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OBIIF stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.50. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $191.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.60.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

