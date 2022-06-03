Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) CAO Sells $7,860,681.36 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,379,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,694,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.