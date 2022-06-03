Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.05.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.