Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA traded up $9.25 on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

