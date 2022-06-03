Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

OKTA traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 207,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,224. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

