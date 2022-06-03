Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

