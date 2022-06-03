Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.46.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

