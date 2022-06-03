Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,217,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 74.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

