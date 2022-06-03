Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.14)-(1.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.805-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.75.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Okta by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

