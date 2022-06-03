Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

