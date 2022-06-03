Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.