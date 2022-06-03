Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.77). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Omeros by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omeros by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. Omeros has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

