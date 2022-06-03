Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.