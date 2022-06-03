Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
Shares of OTEX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 587,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
