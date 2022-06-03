OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.63 on Friday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

