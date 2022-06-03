Oppenheimer Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $170.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,217,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.