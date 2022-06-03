Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Shares of DKS opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

