Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.61.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $15,966,250. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $8,262,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

