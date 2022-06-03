Oppenheimer Trims Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Target Price to $16.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 153,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,256. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 262,891 shares of company stock valued at $747,352. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

