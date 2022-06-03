Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $25.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

