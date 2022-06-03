Oppenheimer Weighs in on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

