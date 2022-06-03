Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 67,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

