Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTMO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
OTMO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Otonomo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
