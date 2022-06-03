Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
