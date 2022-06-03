Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $32,054.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard John Mayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 5,226,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,297. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

