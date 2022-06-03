Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.
Shares of OC stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
