Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

